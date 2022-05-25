Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani welcomes son, becomes mom for second time

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Dayaben’, actor Disha Vakani, has welcomed her second child, a son. The news emerged amid speculation that she may return to the show after a break of five years. Her husband, businessman Mayur Padia, and her brother, actor Mayur Vakani, who is also a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has confirmed the news.

“I am happy that I have become an uncle again,” Mayur, who plays the role of Sunderlal, told Times of India.

This comes amid the conversation that Dayaben will again become a part of the show. However, it is not clear if Disha will play the role or a new actor will be cast. Disha has been on a maternity break since 2017 but made a cameo on the show in 2019.

Asit Kumarr Modi previously told indianexpress.com, “As much as the audience, even I want Disha to return as Daya, and I am hopeful she will. All said and done, I am thankful that the audience has been giving us equal love even in her absence, which is quite a boost.” Disha Vakani last appeared on the show in a cameo in 2019.

There have been speculation about other actors bowing out from the long-running show. Actor Shailesh Lodha and Munmun Dutta, who play Taarak Mehta and Babita ji on the show, are said to be looking at other opportunities. However, no confirmation has been forthcoming from the actors or the production house.

Other high-profile exits from the show besides Vakani have been Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running for almost 14 years now.