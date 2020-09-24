Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 episodes

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on SAB TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is set to air its 3000th episode today. The show presents the lives of people from all over India staying together in Gokuldham Society, also referred to as ‘Mini India’.

The team has always attributed the show’s success to its close connection with the Indian society, which it represents through its storyline and characters. Thanking fans and audience for the love and support, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creator Asit Kumarr Modi shared that the milestone is a matter of pride for the entire nation.

“We will be completing 3000 happysodes on September 24, and this brings with it a feeling that I cannot effectively express in words. For the first time in twelve years, the airing of the show was interrupted for a couple of months due to the unfortunate lockdown. Through this time too, our viewers and well-wishers stood by us and supported us. Now that we are back on, our commitment to keep creating great content ingrained in social values, and spreading happiness and positivity through the show remains right at the top,” shared Modi in a statement.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creator Asit Kumarr Modi on the set for 3000 episodes celebration. (Photo: PR Handout) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creator Asit Kumarr Modi on the set for 3000 episodes celebration. (Photo: PR Handout)

He added that they aspire to carry on entertaining and spreading social awareness among their viewers with the same dedication and passion they had 12 years back. “3000 episodes is a significant milestone, but at the end of the day, it still is just a number. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the world’s longest-running daily family comedy show because of the entire team’s efforts and commitment. I also thank each and everyone associated with the show who has contributed to its huge success,” concluded Asit Kumarr Modi.

Launched on July 28, 2008 on SAB TV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom on Indian television. It effectively captures all emotions and embodies the social fabric of the country. The showrunners also take it upon themselves to include important and relevant subjects in its storyline. Even after many years, the serial still manages to be a favourite and secures a place on TRP charts week after week.

Produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Raj Anadkat, Sailesh Lodha, Balwinder Singh Suri and Sunayana Fozdar among others. Disha Vakani, who played the much loved Daya, has been on a long break after she delivered a baby in 2017.

