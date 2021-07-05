Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar song video goes viral, watch

Legendary musician SP Balasubrahmanyam left behind songs that have been a part of our life in so many ways. This weekend, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar hosted a musical evening at his home and paid tribute to the late singer. SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away in September 2020.

Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, sung a song from Saagar (1985). The track is titled ‘Sach Mere Yaar Hai’ while the film stars Kamal Haasan, Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The film’s music was composed by the legendary RD Burman.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Chandwadkar wrote, “Missing u sp bala sir.” He also revealed that the song was a special request from Malav Rajda, the director of Taaṛak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Soon after Chandwadkar posted the video on his Instagram profile, many of his fans hailed his singing. Malav Rajda wrote, “I just love the way you sing.” Chandwadkar’s co-star Sunayana Fozdar, who plays Anjali Mehta on the show, was also all praise. In the comment section, she wrote, “Wat a performance this was.”

Not just his co-stars, Mandar Chandwadkar received love from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans. “You have awesome voice,” praised one of the fans, while another mentioned, “best as always literally you make a bad day fill with happiness.”

Mandar Chandwadkar plays the role of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide in the Hindi sitcom. Produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah premiered on 28 July 2008. The show, which airs on Sony SAB, is one of the longest-running Indian sitcoms.