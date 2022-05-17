scorecardresearch
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar debunks death rumours: ‘Aisi afwa na failaye’

Going live on Instagram, Mandar Chandwadkar informed he is well and is shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He also requested people to not spread such rumours

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
May 17, 2022 3:52:10 pm
mandar chandwadkar, taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmahMandar Chandwadkar plays Bhide in taarak mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. (Photo: Mandar/Instagram)

Actor Mandar Chandwadkar, known for playing the affable Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has dismissed rumours of his death via an Instagram Live. The actor said he received a news piece about him passing away. Wanting to put an end to these distasteful rumours, Mandar went live on Instagram to inform his fans that he is doing well. Wishing wisdom to gossipmongers, he also requested people to stop spreading such news.

In a short live video, Mandar greeted his fans in Hindi and said that his shoot is going well. He then shared that someone sent him a piece of news that could leave everyone worried. Hinting at the death hoax, he added that information spreads faster than fire on social media, and hence he decided to clarify the rumours himself. “Main confirm karna chahta tha ke main shooting kar raha hu, aur tandarust hu. Aisi afwaye kripya na failwaye (I am well and shooting for the show. Kindly don’t spread such rumours).”

Also Read |Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta quits show, producer trying hard to make him stay

 

As he said this, actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal , added off-camera, “Unlogo ko satbudhi de (God grant such people common sense).” Mandar adds that everything is well and the team hopes to keep entertaining their audience for years.

Earlier in the day, as indianexpress.com reported, Shailesh Lodha has quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Given the exclusivity contracts and limited screen space, the actor has decided to quit the show. However, the production team has been trying their best to convince him to stay back.

