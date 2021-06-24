scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita aka Munmun Dutta’s YouTube channel is all things fun, watch videos

From makeup tutorials, dancing videos to fun sessions with pets, Munmun Dutta's YouTube channel is worth your time.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 24, 2021 5:04:34 pm
munmun dutta, taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmahMunmun Dutta plays Babitaji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. (Photo: Munmun/Instagram)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta is quite an active vlogger and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. The actor, who plays the glamorous Babita ji in the popular sitcom, uploads videos covering a wide range of topics on her YouTube channel.

From sharing makeup tricks, dancing videos to travel vlogs and some fun sessions with her pets, Munmum’s channel is all things fun for her fans.

Here is a look at some of Munmun Dutta’s vlogs:

Munmun Dutta recently made headlines after multiple FIRs were filed against her for using a casteist slur in one of her videos. While the actor had apologised for the ‘unintentional’ mistake, Twitter was abuzz with demands for her arrest.

