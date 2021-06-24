Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita aka Munmun Dutta’s YouTube channel is all things fun, watch videos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta is quite an active vlogger and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. The actor, who plays the glamorous Babita ji in the popular sitcom, uploads videos covering a wide range of topics on her YouTube channel.

From sharing makeup tricks, dancing videos to travel vlogs and some fun sessions with her pets, Munmum’s channel is all things fun for her fans.

Here is a look at some of Munmun Dutta’s vlogs:

Munmun Dutta recently made headlines after multiple FIRs were filed against her for using a casteist slur in one of her videos. While the actor had apologised for the ‘unintentional’ mistake, Twitter was abuzz with demands for her arrest.