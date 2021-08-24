Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita, actor Munmun Dutta, resumes filming for show

Television actor Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in the hit television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has resumed shooting for the show. The actor had not shot with the team of Taarak mehta team, which gave wind to the rumours that she was no longer a part of the show.

Munmun has now resumed shoot as producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed the same to The Times of India. He shared, “Munmun is a part of our team for many years and all these talks about her quitting were false. She has resumed shooting for the show and you will see her soon. There were no issues and we are all fine and focussing on our work.”

Actor Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays the role of Babita’s husband Iyer Bhai, had earlier told Odisha TV, that she had not quit the show. “Whatever has happened in Munmun’s life is personal and she does not have any issues in playing the character of Babita ji. It does not have any effect on the show,” he had claimed.

Munmun had allegedly used a casteist slur in one of her videos, which led to a controversy and a case was filed against the actor. She had apologised, but did not shoot for the TV show for quite a while. Her apology on social media read, “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation.”

According to a report in ET Times, it was stated that the makers had intentionally kept her away from the show by asking writers to not include her in the current storyline. The report also added that the production house demanded the actors to sign an undertaking, refraining from using casteist and racist slurs in their interviews.

Later, Munmun clarified that the rumours of her quitting the show were ‘totally untrue’. “Over the past 2-3 days, few things were falsely reported, which had negative implications on my life. People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in the show did not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don’t decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot,” she told ETimes.