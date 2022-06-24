scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
Neha Mehta, former Anjali Mehta, says Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker yet to pay her 6-month dues

Neha Mehta, who played Anjali Mehta for 12 years, spoke about how her six months payment hasn't been cleared by the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 24, 2022 12:04:54 pm
neha mehta, taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmahNeha Mehta played Anjali in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. (Photo: Neha/Instagram)

Actor Neha Mehta who played Anjali in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah says her dues are yet to be cleared by the makers. The actor quit the comedy show in 2020 and in a recent interview shared that her six months’ payment is still pending.

Stating that she doesn’t like complaining but given it’s her hard-earned money, she hopes the makers will clear off her dues. “I live a very dignified life and don’t believe in complaining about anything. I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months’ money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don’t like complaining… hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money,” she told Bombay Times.

Also Read |Dilip Joshi hints at Shailesh Lodha’s return in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Ka Chashmah: ‘Never say never’

Indianexpress.com tried reaching producer Asit Kumarr Modi for his side of the story, but he did not respond till the time of filing the copy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Mehta (@mehta.neha.sk)

 

Neha Mehta played Taarak Mehta’s wife Anjali in the SAB TV daily. She quit the show in 2020 citing personal reasons. Back then, in an interview, the actor had said she wanted to explore other platforms to grow as an actor. Neha revealed that she was getting interesting offers but had to let go of them because she was busy with the comedy show.

The actor may not have bagged another TV show in the last two years but has already completed work on a Gujarati film. She also shared that she is waiting for a good offer on TV and web, while being busy working on her own production house.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah premiered in 2008, and went on to acquire a devoted fanbase. Recently, it has been in the news after Sailesh Lodha quit the show and the makers finally deciding on replacing Disha Vakani as Dayaben with a new actor.

