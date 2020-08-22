Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta quit the show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been on air since 2008.

Popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going to witness some big changes. Actors Gurucharan Singh, who plays Roshan, and Neha Mehta, who plays Anjali, have decided to quit the show.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the decision was an amicable one for both. While a new actor has already been roped in to play the role of Roshan Singh, hunt for Neha’s replacement to play Anjali is currently underway.

“While Neha Mehta has bagged another show, Gurucharan Singh decided to opt out of the show owing to a family emergency. Balvinder Singh Suri will play the new Roshan, and he has already started the shoot,” added the source.

The SAB TV sitcom has been on air since 2008 and recently completed 12 years. Popular film and TV actor Dilip Joshi plays Jethalal Champaklal Gada, the lead protagonist in the show. Disha Vakani, who played his wife Daya took a break from the show in 2017 after delivering a baby girl. The actor is yet to make a comeback. While the makers have been trying to find her replacement for a long time, it is yet to be confirmed.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is based on the column Duniye Ne Oondha Chashma written by columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta. Actor Shailesh Lodha plays the character inspired by the late columnist, retaining the name Taarak Mehta.

