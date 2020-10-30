Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah attacked outside his house

Samay Shah plays Gogi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. (Photo: Samay Shah/Instagram)

Samay Shah, who plays Gogi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was allegedly attacked outside his residence recently. The actor has filed a complaint at the Borivali police station, mentioning that this is the third time the miscreants had tried to assault him in the last 15 days.

Sharing a snapshot of the attacker on his Instagram story, Samay posted about the unfortunate incident. He wrote that the man came to his building two days back (October 27) and started abusing him. The actor shared that there was no reason for the misbehaviour as he doesn’t even know him. He added that the man even threatened to kill him.

“This man came in my building two days back, started abusing me for no reason, I have no idea who is he? what was reason behind abusing me? He was also giving me threat that I will kill you. I am giving this information to all those who love me because I think it would be better for me and my family if something happens. Thank you,” wrote Samay.

Speaking to SpotBoye, his mother Neelam Shah mentioned that the family is worried, especially when Samay Shah is out for shoots. Neelam also told the website that there were multiple people outside their building. She added that the man had tried to abuse and attack Samay twice earlier.

“I can’t tell you how disturbed I am with the whole incident. I fear to send him on shoots alone as he must be stalking him. Yesterday, we got hold of the building CCTV footage and we were shocked to see, not only him but there were more than 5 people who were waiting outside the gate. I just hope the police nabs them the soonest,” said Neelam.

