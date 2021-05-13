Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta booked under SC/ST Act for using casteist slur

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta has been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for using a casteist slur in a video. An FIR has been registered against the actor after Rajat Kalsan, convenor, National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights, filed a complaint in Hansi, Haryana.

In a makeup video, Munmun said that she wants to look good and doesn’t want to look like people from a particular caste. The word she used left many people fuming.

Munmun Dutta took to social media and issued an apology stating that she, due to the language barrier, was misinformed about the meaning of the word. “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation,” she wrote.

The actor added, “I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same.” Despite her apology, netizens expressed their anger by trending the hashtag ‘Arrest Munmun Dutta’ on Twitter.