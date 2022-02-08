Taarak Mehta actor Munmun Dutta clears the air on arrest, says police were ‘extremely polite’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta cleared the air about the rumours of her arrest, after speculation began. Last year, a case was filed against her in Haryana’s Hansi town for making a casteist remark in a YouTube video. She had earlier apologised in a public statement.

Munmun said that it was a ‘regular interrogation’ at Hansi Police station, but she was not arrested. She also mentioned that she had been given interim bail on Friday, prior to her interrogation. In an interview to Bollywood Bubble, Munmun said that the officials conversed with her for two and half hours about the case and ‘noted down all important details’. She added that they were ‘extremely polite and well-behaved’. She added, “I have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so.”

Munmun said that she was distraught with the stories that were going around, and requested the media to not create false narratives around the case. She said that she was deeply disturbed by the thumbnails that were being circulated. She also added that at the time of the report, she was shooting for her show.

Last year in May, after she made the offensive remark, Munmun wrote an apology on her social media handles, “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word.”

“Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and sincerely regret the same,” she had concluded.