Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta apologises for casteist slur

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta on Monday apologised for using a casteist slur in a video posted on her Instagram profile on Sunday. Calling it unintentional, the actor said that due to the language barrier (she is a Bengali), she was misinformed about the meaning of the word.

Posting a note in English and Hindi on Twitter, the actor shared as soon as she was made aware of her mistake, she took the video down. Munmun also added that she has utmost respect for everyone regardless of their caste, creed or gender.

“This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation,” she wrote.

Popularly known as Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun Dutta added that she regrets the usage of the word. “I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same.”

After Munmun Dutta’s video went public, fans have been criticising her for the remark. Netizens had even started trending the hashtag ‘Arrest Munmun Dutta’ on Twitter.

However, after her apology, a few of the actor’s followers supported her. A user tweeted, “There is no such word in Bengali. And since she is a Bengali, she didn’t know the meaning. That’s it. Even I didn’t know the meaning of the word.”