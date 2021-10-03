Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak passes away

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Natukaka aka actor Ghanshyam Nayak passed away on Sunday following a battle with cancer. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi shared the news on Twitter, posting the actor’s photo and writing “Om Shanti” in Hindi.

The 77-year-old was getting treated for cancer, however, his illness did not deter him from working. The actor had shared that his last wish was to die with makeup on.

Last year in September, the senior actor had developed a lump on his neck, for which he underwent successful surgery. Earlier this year, during a scan, Ghanshyam Nayak was diagnosed with some spots on his neck. Post which, he underwent chemotherapy. The actor’s son Vikas also told Spotboye that his father was doing well and needed to just visit the hospital for a session once a month.

“In April, we did a positron emission tomography scanning of his neck, in which some spots were found again. He did not have any discomfort or pain in any way but we did not want to take any risk and started his chemotherapy sessions again. He is completely fine. We take him to the hospital for the session just once a month. We will get a PET scan done again next month and I hope those spots are gone,” his son told Spotboye.