Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi burns the dance floor at daughter’s wedding, watch videos

Actor Dilip Joshi, best known for playing Jethalal on the television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, burned the dance floor at his daughter Niyati’s wedding celebrations recently. In several new videos that have surfaced online, we see Dilip singing, dancing, and even playing dhols.

At what appeared to be the sangeet ceremony, Dilip played garba with other guests, who watched the TV star in awe. According to reports, his co-actors from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were also present.

Dilip has been playing the main role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since it debuted in 2008. The actor gained a massive fan following after his turn as Jethalal.

Dilip will appear in Kaun Banega Crorepati along with the entire cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on Friday. In a recent promo, host Amitabh Bachchan called the cast on stage, but was surprised to see 21 people standing around him. He asked, “You are 21 people, how will everyone sit?” To this, Dilip Joshi replied, “What we’ll do is, two will take the hot seat and the rest of them will sit on the floor in a line.” Bachchan exclaimed, “Hey Bhagwan!” The Taarak Mehta cast seemed to be in character for the show.

In another promo, Dilip recited the poem “Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein” to Amitabh Bachchan. When Bachchan interjected that this was his poem, Dilip, as Jethalal insisted that there has been a misunderstanding. The scene changed to Jethalal’s ‘romantic dream’ with Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita on the show.