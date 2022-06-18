Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi praises ‘great artiste’ Disha Vakani: ‘From day one our chemistry was perfect’

After another round of rumours, it was recently confirmed that Disha Vakani, who rose to fame after playing the role of Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will not return to the show. Disha went on a maternity break in 2017, but has not been back in the starring role since then, though she did return for a cameo in 2019.

While speaking to the Times of India, producer Asit Kumarr Modi said that his team is on the lookout for another actor to step into the role. Now Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, Daya’s husband, in the show, has commented on her absence.

“Daya was supposed to return. She made a fool of us again (laughs). I don’t know what Asit bhai wants. Let’s just hope Jetha will get to see acche din too. I got to work with Disha for almost 10 years. From day one, our tuning and chemistry were perfect. And we had a lot of fun together. We did a lot of great scenes together. You can see them in older episodes.”

He added that she was a “great artiste.” “In comedy, she had that uninhibited approach that female artistes rarely have. She was wonderful. She was fun to watch not just as a fellow actor, but also as an audience,” he said.

The writers of the show have explained Daya’s prolonged absence by stating that she is on a pilgrimage with her mother.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running for 14 years now. It holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running daily sitcom in terms of number of episodes.