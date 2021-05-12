Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Bhavya Gandhi loses his father to Covid-19

Bhavya Gandhi, the 23-year-old actor who played Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah until four years ago has lost his father, Vinod Gandhi, to Covid-19 on Tuesday. The actor confirmed the death of his father to indiaexpress.com on Wednesday morning.

Bhavya’s father had tested positive for the coronavirus a couple of weeks ago, and was fighting for his life for over 10 days at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, as per reports. Vinod Gandhi was a builder by profession.

On the work front, Bhavya who played Jethalal’s (played by Dilip Joshi) son left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017 after working in the show as a child artist for eight years. After leaving the show, he has done a few Gujarati films like Papa Tamne Nahi Samjhay, Striker, Baap Kamaal Dikro Dhamaal and more. He also runs a podcast.