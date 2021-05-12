scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Most read

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Bhavya Gandhi loses his father to Covid-19

Bhavya Gandhi played Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for eight years before leaving the show in 2017. The actor's father has died due to Covid-19.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
May 12, 2021 9:55:48 am
Actor Bhavya Gandhi lost his father Vinod Gandhi to Covid-19. (Photo: Bhavya Gandhi/Instagram)

Bhavya Gandhi, the 23-year-old actor who played Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah until four years ago has lost his father, Vinod Gandhi, to Covid-19 on Tuesday. The actor confirmed the death of his father to indiaexpress.com on Wednesday morning.

Bhavya’s father had tested positive for the coronavirus a couple of weeks ago, and was fighting for his life for over 10 days at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, as per reports. Vinod Gandhi was a builder by profession.

On the work front, Bhavya who played Jethalal’s (played by Dilip Joshi) son left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017 after working in the show as a child artist for eight years. After leaving the show, he has done a few Gujarati films like Papa Tamne Nahi Samjhay, Striker, Baap Kamaal Dikro Dhamaal and more. He also runs a podcast.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Gauahar Khan, Dipika Kakar, Gautam Gulati, Radhe film, Prince Narula
Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement
x