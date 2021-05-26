Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Bhavya Gandhi remembers father, calls him his ‘hero’

Bhavya Gandhi, who rose to fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, lost his father to Covid-19 complications earlier this month. In a recent Instagram post, the young actor remembered his father, and called him his hero.

The 23-year-old shared a throwback picture with his dad Vinod Gandhi and wrote, ‘Hero ‘ in the caption. He also used the same photo as an Instagram story and added the popular Gujarati song “He Jode Rahe Jo Raj” on it.

Friends and family were quick to shower love on Bhavya’s post as replied with heart emojis. One of his followers also wrote, “Fathers are always a hero..” The actor has also added his father’s name on his social media handle as his profile now reads ‘Bhavya Vinod Gandhi’.

After his father’s demise, Bhavya Gandhi had shared a heartfelt note, and also appealed to people to take coronavirus seriously. “Hey! I’m here just for a brief time. Here to discuss few things. My dad got COVID on 9th of April and was on proper medication and under doctors observation since. He fought COVID with all his power he stood on the battlefield till his last breath, he fought COVID like a KING,” he shared.

The actor thanked the doctors who treated his father, and Sonu Sood who helped him during the time. He wrote, “Thank you to all the doctor, nurses and all the staff in all the hospitals, where he was admitted. Thank you Sonu Sood sir, Rakesh Kothari, Narendra Hirani, Pinakin Shah and Dharpesh Chhajed for making all the things available. Thank you to our family, extended family and my dearest friends who supported us in this hard time. Thank you for all of your blessings and prayers.”

Samay Shah, who plays Jogi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had also posted an emotional note for Bhavya’s father on how the family who loses a loved one can understand the pain. Samay and Bhavya and maternal cousins.