Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Bhavya Gandhi on losing dad: He fought Covid-19 with all his power

Bhavya Gandhi, the 23-year-old actor who played Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah until four years ago lost his father, Vinod Gandhi, to Covid-19 on Tuesday. On Thursday, he took to his social media platform to pen an emotional note for his late father.

Giving details about his father’s Covid- 19 diagnosis, Bhavya wrote on Instagram, “Hey! I’m here just for a brief time. Here to discuss few things. My dad got COVID on 9th of April and was on proper medication and under doctors observation since. He fought COVID with all his power he stood on the battlefield till his last breath, he fought COVID like a KING.”

Requesting his followers to get themselves vaccinated to stop the Covid-19 pandemic, he added, “He was, is and will always be the reason of everything great and good in my life. My dad used to take utmost care of himself with and without COVID and COVID still got him. Requesting you all to please get vaccinated. Do not believe on any stop stories. Get vaccinated that’s the only way of this deadly virus.”

Bhavya also thanked the doctors who treated his father, and Sonu Sood who helped him during the time. He wrote, “Thank you to all the doctor, nurses and all the staff in all the hospitals, where he was admitted. Thank you Sonu Sood sir, Rakesh Kothari, Narendra Hirani, Pinakin Shah and Dharpesh Chhajed for making all the things available. Thank you to our family, extended family and my dearest friends who supported us in this hard time. Thank you for all of your blessings and prayers.”

Talking about the last conversation he had with his father, Bhavya tolld Hindustan Times in an interview, “When we were shifting him to the super speciality hospital, he asked ‘Where are we going?’ I told him the name of the hospital we were taking him to. He was okay with it. I tried to assure him to stay strong and that he would be fine soon. He smiled and said okay. He was very strong and motivated person.”

Bidding a final goodbye to his father, Bhavya wrote, “I know wherever you are papa you are happy. Thank you for teaching everything papa, I love you. Until next time papa.” Earlier, Samay Shah, who plays Jogi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for Bhavya’s father. Samay and Bhavya and maternal cousins.