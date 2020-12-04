Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma writer Abhishek Makwana dies by suicide

Abhishek Makwana was a TV writer. (Photo: Jenis Makwana/Facebook)

Television writer Abhishek Makwana, a writer on SAB TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, has died by suicide. In a suicide note recovered by the police, he mentioned ‘financial troubles’ as the reason behind the extreme step.

The Charkop police filed a case of accidental death on November 27 after Makwana’s body was found at his home in Kandivali, Mumbai.

A police official said that a suicide note written in Gujarati was recovered from the spot. Revealing details about the note, he told Mumbai Mirror, “It spoke about difficulties in his personal life as well as financial troubles that he had been facing over the past many months. Apologising to his family, Abhishek said he tried his best to fight the circumstances but he can’t do it any longer as the problems are only increasing.”

Mourning his brother’s demise, Jenis Makwana took to Facebook and wrote, “What should I write?? My Writer went away and left me alone!! U cheated me…u ditched me…why did u do this?? Why you left me alone…?? Why?? Who will hug me now?? Whom I will call my Bro, now?? Who will call me Big B now?? Why, why…u left us all alone…., why?? Wherever u b now, be happy and be free, the way u always wanted to be!!”

The police is investigating the case.

