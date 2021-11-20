Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah actor Priya Ahuja, director Malav Rajda renew wedding vows, cast comes to celebrate

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah director Malav Rajda and his wife Priya Ahuja marked a decade of their marriage by renewing their wedding vows. Priya, who plays Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah, shared several pictures on her Instagram handle. The celebration saw several cast and crew members from the popular show along with family members coming over to wish the couple.

“Fairytails do come true,” Priya wrote along with the clicks. Malav commented, “I wud marry you every 10 years.” One can also see their son Ardaas Rajda in the photos. Both Priya and Malav were colour coordinated in pastel shades and looked too much in love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Ahuja | NewBornMommy (@priyaahujarajda)

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah actors Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani, Samay Shah, Ambika Ranjankar, Kush Shah, Mandar Chandwadkar, Azhar Shaikh, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Nidhi Bhanushali were among the guests. They all posed for a lovely family portrait too.

Priya Ahuja had her haldi and mehendi ceremonies on Friday. Priya and Malav tied the knot in 2011. Their show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah launched in 2008 and recently completed 3200 episodes.