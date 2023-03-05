Taarak Mehta’s Dilip Joshi says news of life threat is ‘fake’: ‘But I found out how much people love me…’

Fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were left worried as news of life threat regarding Dilip Joshi started doing rounds. The actor, who plays Jethalal in the sitcom, however, has dismissed the reports and called it ‘fake’. As readers would know, recently there were reports that a caller had told the police that the actor’s house was surrounded by 25 armed men. It was said that a police investigation was underway to solve the case.

In an interview, Dilip Joshi shared that he doesn’t know how and where the news spread. “This news is fake. Aisa kuch nahi hua. I don’t know where it started from and how. This news has been in circulation since two days and I was astonished to hear it,” he told Hindustan Times.

The actor said that the news did initially leave him worried but he decided to look at the positive side. Sharing how he has been fielding calls from friends and family, he added how that gave him a chance to catch up. He shared, “Bhala ho uska jisne yeh galat khabar falai. Mujhe itne logon ke phone aaye mera haal chaal puchne ke liye. So many old friends and extended family called. It was good catching up with them (laughs). (Due to this) I found out how much people love me. So many people were worried about me and my family, it was heartening.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest running sitcom on Indian television. Created by Asit Kumarr Modi, it airs on SonySAB.