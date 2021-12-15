Taarak Mehta actor Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati embraces grey hair at her wedding, fans say ‘more power to you’

Actor Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati tied the knot last week in Nashik. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star had recently shared photos from the wedding, penning some emotional words for her. While fans enjoyed seeing the dreamy photos, they also noticed how his daughter embraced her grey hair at the wedding.

Niyati’s wedding planner shared a new set of pictures which got social media users to discuss how she broke a major stereotype. A follower wrote, “Love the way you carried yourself. You proved believing in yourself is the key to be gorgeous.”

Lauding her for not falling for societal pressure, a user wrote, “Thank you for sporting your grey hair and NOT colouring it due to societal pressure. I think it’s very important to be our natural selves and embrace who we are even on special occasions. More power to you .” Replying to them, another one called her ‘cool’ and ‘gorgeous’.

However, a few followers did question her for sporting her greys but were soon schooled by others on the page. As one asked ‘why white hair?’ a fan wrote, ‘is there written in any books to have black hair ONLY? This needs guts’.

Earlier, Dilip Joshi got emotional while penning a note of gratitude. Sharing that while one may borrow the feelings from films and songs, getting his daughter married was an unparalleled experience. The loving father also welcomed the ‘newest entrant to the family’ and called him his ‘son’.

“You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled. Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan,” he wrote.

While the wedding was held in Nashik, Dilip Joshi also hosted a reception for his family, friends and Taarak Mehta co-stars. In videos, Dilip aka Jethalal was seen having a merry time and even indulged in a round of garba with his close ones.