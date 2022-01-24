Taapsee Pannu tells Kapil Sharma if promotions were not so time-consuming, she could do five more films

This weekend is going to be a laugh riot on The Kapil Sharma Show as Looop Lapeta actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin will grace the stage. The couple will be talking about their film and working experience, and will have hilarious responses to Kapil and his team’s jibes.

In the latest promo shared by the channel, Kapil introduces Tahir on the stage and informs them that it’s his first time on the show. He leaves the actor embarrassed as he says that he is quite a braveheart. “Mardaani mein debut kiya jaha YRF ki maalkin ko hi dhamka rahe hai (He made his debut with YRF’s Mardaani where he threatened its owner),” Kapil says referring to Rani Mukerji,

Taapsee Pannu becomes Kapil’s next target as he quizzes her whether she is doing films these days taking time off promotions, or squeezes out time to promote from her busy shooting schedule. As readers would know, the Pink actor has been on a roll with multiple releases in the last year. Taapsee, known to be witty herself, gives back to Kapil saying that indeed film promotions take a lot of time these days. “Itne nahi lagte toh main paanch picturein aur kar daalti (If promotions were not so time-consuming, I would have done five more films),” she says as Archana Puran Singh and Tahir Raj Bhasin are left in splits.

As the comedian further talks about the Netflix film, he says there is a sequence where Tahir and Taapsee give each other mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Kapil quizzes whether the two, following Covid-19 protocols sanitised their lips or were satisfied seeing each other’s negative RT-PCR reports. Tahir laughs to say he doesn’t need a certificate to resuscitate Taapsee, “Kabhi bhi bula lo main aajaunga (Call me anytime and I’ll be there).” Apart from Kapil, Krushna Abhishek will also join the Looop Lapeta cast for some hilarious moments.

Also as seen from the promo, makers have let go of the studio audience as the placards are back behind Archana Puran Singh. The measures have been taken following stricter Covid-19 protocols amid rising number of cases across.