Taapsee Pannu steps in as Amitabh Bachchan fails to answer questions of KBC 13’s new crorepati, Sahil Ahirwal

Taapsee Pannu came to the aid of Amitabh Bachchan who was left bamboozled by the questions of the newly-minted crorepati Sahil Ahirwal on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The contestant is a huge fan of Taapsee and accepted that he had a crush on the actor as he spoke to Bachchan during the game show.

After revealing his love for the Rashmi Rocket actor, he asked the host a series of questions about Taapsee’s food preferences, and expected Bachchan to know the answers as he and Taapsee have worked together in films like PINK and Badlaa.

Sharing the new promo of KBC 13 featuring Sahil, Taapsee wrote, “Sahil mujhe chole bhature sabse zyada pasand hai, kabhi miloge toh zaroor saath khayenge! Filhaal 7 crore tak pohochne ke liye bohot mubarakbaad (Sahil, I like chole bhature the most. If we ever meet, we will definitely have it together. For now, congratulations on reaching the ₹7 crore question).”

Sahil mujhe chole bhature sabse zyada pasand hai, kabhi miloge toh zaroor saath khayenge! Filhaal 7 crore tak pohochne ke liye bohot mubarakbaad 🙏🏽👏🏾 https://t.co/NDLcZxSalz — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 20, 2021

In the promotional video, Sahil is seen asking Amitabh, “Sir, aap toh andar ki baat jaante honge (you must know Taapsee well)?” He then asked him what is Taapsee’s favourite food. To which Bachchan responded saying, “I don’t know what she likes to eat, but I know she loves eating.”

An inquisitive contestant, Sahil asked Bachchan while referencing the film Badla, “Jab sir aapko phasana hi tha toh aapne Pink mein bachaya kyun tha Taapsee ma’am ko (Sir, if you wanted to trap her in the end, why did you save her in Pink)?” Sahil’s question left Bachchan bemused before he cracked up.

On the work front Taapsee is basking in the success of her latest feature film Rashmi Rocket. She will be next seen in Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu and her debut production project Blurr, a horror thriller.