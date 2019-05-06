Suyyash Rai lands in hospital after injury during Box Cricket League 4

Box Cricket League is back with Season 4. Amid some serious competition, the reality show also provides enough fodder for drama. However, popular television actor Suyyash Rai has been lying low after his shoulder injury resurfaced during a BCL match.

Suyyash is one of the star performers of Kolkata Babu Moshaye. During the last few matches, the actor’s injury resurfaced and he was in acute pain. While he managed to play a few matches with medication, over the last two matches, his injury got worse.

Speaking about his injury, Suyyash shared, “I had to quit cricket earlier because of my shoulder injury. I am suffering from the pain for the last 12-13 years. This time around, I didn’t have much time for practice due to which I had put extra effort into playing the matches. This brought the shoulder injury back into my life. Post the shoot of BCL, I got hospitalised for two days and am on bed rest for another ten days.”

The actor has always been an active sportsman. He even played professional cricket for Delhi before the injury made him abandon it. After participating in Splitsvilla, Suyyash rose to fame with the TV show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. In the past few years, the 30-year-old has also showcased his singing talent by producing a number of singles.

Suyyash Rai further shared how his wife and teammate Kishwer Merchant supported him throughout. “Kishwer has always been a great support, especially when it comes to BCL. Being the eleventh player in the team, she doesn’t get too many chances to play. But she definitely plays a crucial role from the dugout, cheering and supporting the team,” he concluded.

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Box Cricket League 4 has more than 150 celebrities playing for six teams. The cricket-reality show can be viewed Monday-Friday on MTV and ALTBalaji.