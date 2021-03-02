Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt are expecting their first child

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt will welcome their first child in August 2021. (Photo: Kiswher Merchantt/Instagram)

Joining the league of celeb parents, television couple Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt announced their pregnancy. On Tuesday, the actors took to social media to share the happy news. The actors, who got married in 2016, are now expecting their first child.

The former Bigg Boss contestants shared a romantic photo from the beach, in the backdrop of a sunset. As Suyyash is on his knees holding Kishwer’s hands, we can see ‘August 2021’ engraved on the sand. A pair of cute baby shoes also adorns the photo depicting the arrival of their little one in August.

Suyyash captioned the post in his inimitable Bollywood style, writing, “Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun 🤭 @kishwersmerchantt ! Coming this August ❤️,” Kishwer shut the usual queries by posting, “You can now stop asking “when are you guys gonna have a baby” 🥰😂 Coming Soon .. #august2021 #sukishkababy 🤩.”

Their post was instantly flooded by good wishes and congratulatory messages from friends and followers. New father Rohit Reddy wrote, “Congrats guys,’ while Amruta Khanvilkar added, “Awwwleeeeeee omg” and Minissha Lamba wrote, “Oh wow! Congrats my lovliessssssss.”

Shilpa Shirodkar, who is quite close to Kishwer added, “Omg Kiswher so so so happy to hear this news ❤️❤️❤️wishing you and @suyyashrai many many congratulations 👼👼👼.” Sahil Anand, Bhumika Gurung, Pooja Kanwal, Anushka Arora, Anirudh Dave, Sehban Azim, among others also congratulated the couple.

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. After a brief friendship, the two started dating each other. ‘Sukish’, as the couple is fondly called, had to face a lot of trolling given their different religion, and Kishwer being elder to Suyyash. The two braved all naysayers and tied the knot in a big fat Punjabi wedding in December 2016. They also participated in Bigg Boss 9 together and had quite a successful stint in the reality show.

On work front, while Kishwer was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Suyyash has been mostly focusing on his music for the last couple of years, and released a number of covers and singles.