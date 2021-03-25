scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Latest news

Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni party with Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Ekta Kapoor. See photos

It was party time for TV celebs as Ekta Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were seen having a fun time together.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
March 25, 2021 12:18:57 pm
Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Sussanne Khan and rumoured beau Arslan Goni praties with Ekta Kapoor and others, see photosChoreographer Shabina Khan hosted a party last night. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

It was party time as choreographer Shabina Khan hosted a party with celebs from TV and film world in attendance. Producer Ekta Kapoor was seen with Anushka Ranjan, Krystle D’Souza and Ridhi Dogra, and the Bigg Boss 14 couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were also seen at the get-together. But the highlight was Sussanne Khan and actor Arslan Goni.

Aso read |Hrithik Roshan reacts as ex-wife Sussanne says ‘I think I am a boy’, posts a gender-fluid photo

Arslan Goni is the cousin of Aly Goni. He also made his Bollywood debut with the Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin starrer Jia Aur Jia, which released in 2017.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

See inside photos from last night’s party:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ekta kapoor, aly, jaismin Krystle D’Souza took this selfie which features Arslan Goni, Anushka Ranjan, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Shabina Khan, Sussanne Khan, Ekta Kapoor and Ridhi Dogra. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram) Sussanne Khan, ridhi dogra, ekta, ekta kapoor, aly, jaismin Here’s another photo of the stars. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram) Sussanne Khan, ridhi dogra, ekta Ekta with Shabina Khan, Sussanne Khan and Ridhi Dogra. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

The Married Woman, made by Ekta’s ALT Balaji, has been released and the producer often shares updates about the show on her Instagram handle.

Jasmin and Aly, on the other hand, have been in the headlines after they confessed their love for each other on Bigg Boss. The two were also seen in a music video recently.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani’s wedding photos are all about love and family

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 25: Latest News

Advertisement
x