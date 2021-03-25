Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni party with Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Ekta Kapoor. See photos

It was party time as choreographer Shabina Khan hosted a party with celebs from TV and film world in attendance. Producer Ekta Kapoor was seen with Anushka Ranjan, Krystle D’Souza and Ridhi Dogra, and the Bigg Boss 14 couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were also seen at the get-together. But the highlight was Sussanne Khan and actor Arslan Goni.

Arslan Goni is the cousin of Aly Goni. He also made his Bollywood debut with the Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin starrer Jia Aur Jia, which released in 2017.

See inside photos from last night’s party:

Krystle D’Souza took this selfie which features Arslan Goni, Anushka Ranjan, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Shabina Khan, Sussanne Khan, Ekta Kapoor and Ridhi Dogra. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram) Krystle D’Souza took this selfie which features Arslan Goni, Anushka Ranjan, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Shabina Khan, Sussanne Khan, Ekta Kapoor and Ridhi Dogra. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

Here’s another photo of the stars. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram) Here’s another photo of the stars. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

Ekta with Shabina Khan, Sussanne Khan and Ridhi Dogra. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram) Ekta with Shabina Khan, Sussanne Khan and Ridhi Dogra. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

The Married Woman, made by Ekta’s ALT Balaji, has been released and the producer often shares updates about the show on her Instagram handle.

Jasmin and Aly, on the other hand, have been in the headlines after they confessed their love for each other on Bigg Boss. The two were also seen in a music video recently.