Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev, wife Charu Asopa headed for divorce: ‘Nothing left in our relationship’

After tying the knot in 2019, actors Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are heading towards a divorce. The couple, who share daughter Ziana, had separated for a while during the first wave of the pandemic, but are now seemingly calling it quits for good.

Charu says that she is tired of giving Rajeev any more chances and claims he has ‘trust issues.’ Saying there’s nothing left in their relationship, Charu told Delhi Times, “I want to part ways because I don’t want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment. I don’t want her to see people hurling abuses at each other.”

Charu, in her interview, said that she has quite a few bones to pick with Rajeev, one of them being that he doesn’t allow her to share their daughter’s photos on social media, fearing some kind of bad vibe, an evil eye. However, Charu doesn’t believe in this. The actor also thinks that her own mother and sister are siding with Rajeev in their quarrel. Other things that bother Charu are that Rajeev is apparently never available for his family and didn’t want her to work post marriage. She also mentioned that Rajeev wrongly alleges that he knew nothing of Charu’s first marriage.

Meanwhile Rajeev, who also happens to be Sushmita Sen’s younger brother, told the publication that not only him, but no one knew of Charu’s first wedding barring people from her hometown Bikaner. He said that had Charu been open about it from the beginning, he would have accepted and respected her past — “This came as a shock to me, and it shook me up badly. Three years of marriage and I had no clue.”

Rajeev also said that Charu’s allegations of him being an absentee father are wrong.