Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev, wife Charu Asopa decide not to divorce, say daughter Ziana’s upbringing is ‘number 1 priority’

After tying the knot in 2019, actors Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen announced that they are heading towards a divorce earlier this year. The couple, who share daughter Ziana, had made several allegations against each other over the past few months. But now the couple seems to have reconciled and have decided against ending their marriage.

On Thursday, Charu took to Instagram and penned a note along with a photo of herself with Rajeev and their daughter Ziana. In her note, Charu said that she and Rajeev have “decided to keep our Marriage for good.”

Her note read, “Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes, we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we won’t deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good.”

Charu mentioned that the decision has been taken primarily because she and Rajeev wish to give their daughter good parenting. “We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. ❤️ Charu & Rajeev,” she added.

Before making the announcement, Charu had also posted pictures of herself with Rajeev and their daughter as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together. Their photos together left many confused about their relationship. However, Rajeev shared the pictures with the hashtag ‘#senfamily’ ending speculations about their broken marriage.

The couple had a three-day destination wedding in Goa. After an engagement ceremony, sangeet and haldi function, Rajeev and Charu’s wedding took place on June 16, 2019, which was attended by their family members including Rajeev’s sister Sushmita Sen and her two daughters Renee and Alisah Sen and then-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Rajeev and Charu had a court marriage on June 7.