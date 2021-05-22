Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and wife Charu Asopa announce pregnancy: ‘Happiness is on the way’

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa expecting their first child together. (Photos: Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa/Instagram)

Sushmita Sen’s brother, entrepreneur and model Rajeev Sen and his wife, television actor Charu Asopa are expecting their first child. Rajeev shared the happy news on his social media platforms. Sharing a picture with his wife Charu on Instagram, Rajeev wrote, “Happiness is on its way”, along with a baby face emoticon.

Charu Asopa, who is known for portraying Piyali in the Star Bharat show Jiji Maa, shared the joyous news on Instagram and captioned it as “grateful, thankful and blessed.”

In a recent interview with The Times of India, the Mere Angne Mein actor shared how her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen is excited for the baby’s arrival. She said, “Sushmita didi is so excited. She keeps sending me voice notes and the messages she sends are amazing to hear. She is very happy and is just waiting for the baby. Everybody is so excited, so happy in the family.”

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa.