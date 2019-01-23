Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev is dating TV actor Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen’s younger brother Rajeev Sen is, reportedly, dating television actor Charu Asopa. The model-entrepreneur made his relationship official recently on Instagram.

Both Rajeev Sen and Asopa have been indulging in a lot of social media PDA. From posting pictures of their happy moments together to mushy comments on each other’s posts, the couple seem to be enjoying their blissful romance.

While their actions had led to speculation regarding their relationship, the couple finally made it official when Rajeev Sen posted a picture on Instagram with the caption “Love birds ❤️ @asopacharu ?￰ﾟﾧ﾿ .” Charu Asopa, on her part, reposted the click on her Insta page. Both the posts have been bombarded by good wishes from friends and fans.

A close friend of Asopa shared with indianexpress.com, “It’s a new romance brewing between them. It has only been a couple of months that they have started dating. Charu and Rajeev met at a party and hit it off instantly. They started going out and soon it turned into dates. We are really happy for her as they make a beautiful couple together.”

Charu Asopa, who rose to fame with Mere Angne Mein, was earlier engaged to her co-actor Neeraj Malviya. The two called off their engagement in 2017, owing to compatibility issues. Rajeev, on his part, was earlier rumoured to be dating popular TV actor Kratika Sengar.