Sushil Kumar’s life took a turn for the worse after winning Rs 5 crore on KBC

After winning KBC in 2011, Sushil Kumar participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2012.

Sushil Kumar created history in 2011 by becoming the first contestant to take home Rs 5 crore from Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati. The season five winner from Bihar wanted to become an IAS officer. However, after failing to invest his prize money wisely, Kumar is now struggling in his life. In a long Facebook post written in Hindi, he called the phase after the KBC win as the worst in his life.

Kumar started the post by sharing how 2015-2016 was the most challenging time for him. He said that he did not know how to handle the new developments in his life. Kumar shared, “I became a local celebrity and was invited for multiple events across Bihar for 10-15 days every month. Because of the same, my education took a back seat. Also, I used to take the media very seriously back then. And to avoid being taken as jobless whenever they called me, I started investing in various businesses.”

Sushil Kumar added that most of these ventures flopped and he lost a lot of money. He also shared that after the KBC win, he got passionate about charity and would donate close to Rs 50,000 every month. However, many misused his philanthropy and duped him off a lot of money. Kumar revealed that his relationship with his wife also started straining, as she felt he had lost the sense of right and wrong.

The KBC 5 winner further said that he did find a way for regular income during the period. Along with a friend, he rented out a few cars in Delhi. This led to him travelling regularly to the capital city. “During this time, I met a few students’ groups and got exposed to new ideas and beliefs. I would feel like a frog in the well, as I did not have knowledge of a lot of things.” He added that he, however, soon got addicted to smoking and alcohol as the group would often consume it during their meetings.

Chancing upon these media students also got Sushil Kumar interested in filmmaking. He shared that he would spend his entire day watching films at home. He wrote that once he was watching Pyaasa when his wife entered the room and rebuked him for watching the same movie multiple times. She also asked him to leave the room. As the two were not on talking terms for a month, Kumar stepped out for a walk, when he got a call from a journalist.

“While I spoke to the reporter, they asked me something that triggered me. And I told them that I have lost all my winning amount and bought two cows. Selling the cows’ milk is now my way of living and earning. The news report spread like wildfire,” he shared. Adding that after that, people stopped calling him for events, and others stayed away from him.

After another big fight with his wife that almost reached the point of divorce, Sushil Kumar shared that he moved to Mumbai with a new identity to become a filmmaker. As he did not have much knowledge of technicalities, a producer suggested him to start working on TV serials. Kumar wrote that he started working with a popular TV production; however, he soon became restless.

“After spending six months alone in the city, I realised I came to Mumbai not to become a filmmaker. I was rather running away from my problems. I realised that happiness arrives when you follow your heart. I came back home and started preparing for a teaching course, which I also cracked. I am also involved in a lot of environmental work that brings me peace. I had alcohol last in 2016 and quit smoking last year also. Now I feel each day is like a celebration for me,” the Motihari resident mentioned.

Signing off as ‘KBC 5 winner’, Sushil Kumar concluded the note by adding that it’s important to have little needs in life and work towards fulfilling it.

