From Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s TV stint

Sushant Singh Rajput was at the peak of his television career when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che! Later, he went on to feature in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story among more.

But, Sushant always credited his small screen and theatre stint for his success in the film industry. Here’s looking back at his TV journey which made him a household name.

Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil

Sushant Singh Rajput landed a role in Ekta Kapoor’s Star Plus show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil after he was spotted by Balaji Telefilms’ team during a play. He played the role of Preet Singh Juneja, stepbrother of protagonist Prem Juneja (Harshad Chopda). Though his character was killed early in the show, he was brought back on audience’s demand in the show’s finale.

Pavitra Rishta

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta.

With his role of an ideal son and husband Manav Deshmukh, Sushant Singh Rajput won many hearts. His chemistry with co-actor Ankita Lokhande was loved by the audience and the two actors dated each other for a long time before parting ways in 2016. Early this month, Ekta Kapoor had posted a clip from the show and shared she was adamant on Sushant playing the lead in the show since she was sure “his smile wud win a million hearts…..and it did”. His role in the show won him awards for Best Male Actor and Most Popular Actor.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4

Sushant, who learned dancing under Shiamak Davar, participated in one of the most popular TV reality shows, Jhalak Dikhla Ja. He was choreographed by Shampa Sonthalia on the show, and they became the first runner up of the show. The highlight of his journey on the show was his dreamy proposal to then-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

Zara Nachke Dikha

In 2010, Sushant participated in the second season of dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha. It was judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Arshad Warsi and Vaibhavi Merchant. The show’s theme was ‘The Battle of the Sexes’ and Sushant was a part of the team, Mast Kalandar Boys.

