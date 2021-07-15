scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta wishes Pavitra Rishta 2 team good luck: ‘I am so happy about this’

Pavitra Rishta made late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a household name, and now that the show is getting rebooted, his sister has blessed the crew.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 15, 2021 5:06:53 pm
pavitra rishta 2Shweta Singh Kirti wishes good luck to the cast and crew of Pavitra Rishta 2.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has sent her best wishes to the Pavitra Rishta 2 team.

Pavitra Rishta, which featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles, is being remade with Shaheer Sheikh stepping into the shoes of Sushant’s Manav. The reboot will also see Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni reprise their roles of Archana and Savita, respectively.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shweta shared a photo with the caption, “I am so happy about this. Wishing luck to Pavitra Rishta team.” In another story, she shared, “Prayers for the success of Pavitra Rishta.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
pavitra rishta 2 Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to wish Pavitra Rishta 2’s team. sushant singh rajput Shweta Singh Kirti shared photos of Pavitra Rishta 2 team on her Instagram story.
Also Read |Shaheer Sheikh on playing Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2: ‘Did what I felt Sushant would do’

Recently, actor Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram to share his thoughts about playing a character that is still etched in fans’ memories.

Sheikh wrote that Pavitra Rishta 2 is a homage to Sushant Singh Rajput’s legacy. “When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy… I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audiences and to The All Mighty,” he wrote.

The actor added, “Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL. 🙏 #pavitrarishta2.”

Pavitra Rishta 2 will stream on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji.

