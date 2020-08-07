Ekta Kapoor shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s first scene on television, watch video

Sushant Singh Rajput made his acting debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008 Sushant Singh Rajput made his acting debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008

Before making his mark in Bollywood with Kai Po Che, Sushant Singh Rajput was a popular television star. While he became an overnight sensation with Pavitra Rishta, Rajput made his acting debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Fondly remembering the actor, producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share a clip of his introductory scene in the show.

Ekta wrote that a lot of people had been asking her about Sushant’s first scene on television and she decided to share the same with his fans. The producer also shared that while he was the second lead, she knew he was meant for greater things, and he did prove her right.

Ekta Kapoor’s post read, “Lots of people were asking me about Sushant’s first scene… this was the first scene we shot with him. This was his 1st scene on Television which went on-air in a show called ‘Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil’. He was the 2nd lead in that show, but we knew he was meant for greater things and he went and did just that. Lots of love, peace and prayers for this beautiful, beautiful piece of light and shining soul.”

In the video shared by Ekta, fans can see Sushant Singh Rajput’s grand entry. He is seen atop a hill, lying carelessly on a stylish car. And his face is gradually revealed, like any hero’s.

His character is then seen entering a football field, helping his injured brother Prem (Harshad Chopda). The two, representing India, play the game together and manage to beat the much stronger opponent (Canada) easily.

Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil launched in 2008 on Star Plus with Harshad Chopda and Additi Gupta in the lead roles. Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the character of Preet and was paired opposite Meher Vij in the popular daily. He played the perfect brother and husband in the series and in a major twist, his character was killed off. However, with fans demanding his return, Preet returned as a spirit in the finale episode. While working on this show, Balaji Telefilms finalised him for Pavitra Rishta, where he played Manav. Also starring Ankita Lokhande as the female lead, it aired on Zee TV.

