Surveen Chawla shares first photo of daughter Eva

Surveen Chawla embraced motherhood last month as she gave birth to daughter Eva. The actor recently shared a photo of herself with Eva and captioned it, “To love …I know now….”

The adorable monochrome photo has invited a lot of love and blessings for the new mother and her daughter. From Gaurav Gera, Tisca Chopra, Tahira Kashyap to Rubina Dilaik, many found the click ‘beautiful’.

Surveen Chawla and husband Akshay Thakkar welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on April 15.

Surveen took to social media to share the news. She posted a picture of her daughter’s little feet. Along with it, she wrote, “We now have her tiny feet to fill the tiny shoes! Blessed by her wonderful arrival in our little family! Welcoming our daughter Eva💝 @akshaythakker.”

Even during her pregnancy, Haq Se actor Surveen Chawla kept her fans up-to-date and shared lovely pictures flaunting her baby bump.