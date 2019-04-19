Surveen Chawla blessed with a baby girl

Sacred Games actor Surveen Chawla and husband Akshay Thakkar welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on April 15. The couple has named the little bundle of joy – Eva.

Advertising

Confirming the news to Bombay Times, Surveen said, “The feeling can’t be described in words. It’s something to be experienced. We feel so blessed.”

Surveen Chawla had announced the news of her pregnancy on social media. She shared a click of a photo frame featuring the couple’s photo and next to it, a tiny pair of boots were placed, hinting at the soon-to-arrive baby. She wrote along, “Life happens when it chooses to happen, when it wants to happen. And it is happening right now in this very moment, making our blessed and beautiful world even more blessed than what it already is! Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life! And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet!! @akshaythakker”

Throughout the pregnancy, Surveen had shared numerous pictures flaunting her baby bump. Friends and family even organised two baby showers for the actor, and she looked resplendent on both occasions.

Advertising

Surveen Chawla had secretly tied the knot with Akshay Thakkar in July 2015 in Italy. After the secret was out, she had shared, “We wanted it to be a very low key private and personal affair, like I always dreamt of. We kept it private for a while and were waiting for the right time to announce, which couldn’t have been more perfect than to bring in this New Year. Seeking the love and blessings of all my well-wishers and fans to celebrate the most precious day of my life with them.”

The actor started her career with popular television show Kahiin Toh Hoga. Surveen soon entered Bollywood and worked in films like Hate Story 2, Ugly, Welcome Back and Parched. While she returned to the small screen with 24 (Season 2), her outings on the web – Haq Se and Sacred Games – brought her much acclaim. The 34-year-old has also become a hugely popular name in the Punjabi film industry.