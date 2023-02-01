Suresh Raina shares photos from The Kapil Sharma Show, calls it ‘a great shoot’: ‘Keep spreading the happiness…’

Cricketer Suresh Raina will feature in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, with Deepak Chahar, Aakash Chopra, Jaya Chahar, and Priyanka Raina. In his latest post on social media, Suresh said that it was a ‘fun and great’ shoot, and that he has always had a good time meeting Kapil Sharma.

Suresh wrote, “Always a pleasure meeting my brother @kapilsharma Paaji .. What a fun and great shoot ❤️ Looking forward to the episode. Keep spreading the happiness as always Paaji.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

Kiku Sharda from The Kapil Sharma Show retweeted Suresh Raina’s tweet and wrote, “It’s always a pleasure to have you on our show. Much Love…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Chahar (@deepak_chahar9)

Deepak Chahar shared photos with Jaya Chahar and Kapil Sharma, and wrote, “Exciting stuff coming soon!”

Aakash Chopra, meanwhile, called the shoot ‘total Dhamaal’.

The Kapil Sharma Show normally features Bollywood celebrities, who are in the midst of promotions for their upcoming films. Just a while ago, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan appeared on the show to promote Shehzada. Judges of Shark Tank India Season 2, including Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vinita Singh, Namita Thapar, Amit Jain, and Peyush Bansal, have also featured on the show.