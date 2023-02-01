scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Suresh Raina shares photos from The Kapil Sharma Show, calls it ‘a great shoot’: ‘Keep spreading the happiness…’

In his latest post on social media, Suresh Raina said that it was a 'fun and great' shoot on The Kapil Sharma Show, and that he always had a good time meeting the comedian.

Kapil SharmaSuresh Raina featured on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show (Photo: Instagram/ Suresh Raina)
Listen to this article
Suresh Raina shares photos from The Kapil Sharma Show, calls it ‘a great shoot’: ‘Keep spreading the happiness…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Cricketer Suresh Raina will feature in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, with Deepak Chahar, Aakash Chopra, Jaya Chahar, and Priyanka Raina. In his latest post on social media, Suresh said that it was a ‘fun and great’ shoot, and that he has always had a good time meeting Kapil Sharma.

Suresh wrote, “Always a pleasure meeting my brother @kapilsharma Paaji .. What a fun and great shoot ❤️ Looking forward to the episode. Keep spreading the happiness as always Paaji.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

Kiku Sharda from The Kapil Sharma Show retweeted Suresh Raina’s tweet and wrote, “It’s always a pleasure to have you on our show. Much Love…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepak Chahar (@deepak_chahar9)

Deepak Chahar shared photos with Jaya Chahar and Kapil Sharma, and wrote, “Exciting stuff coming soon!”

Aakash Chopra, meanwhile, called the shoot ‘total Dhamaal’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh

The Kapil Sharma Show normally features Bollywood celebrities, who are in the midst of promotions for their upcoming films. Just a while ago, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan appeared on the show to promote Shehzada. Judges of Shark Tank India Season 2, including Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vinita Singh, Namita Thapar, Amit Jain, and Peyush Bansal, have also featured on the show.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 18:53 IST
Next Story

Siddique Kappan’s trial and tribulations – from allegations to court observations

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Amrita Arora’s birthday party: Kareena Kapoor invites AP Dhillon, Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close