Surbhi Tiwari on domestic violence case against husband: ‘They wanted me to join politics’

Days after accusing her husband of domestic violence, TV actor Surbhi Tiwari said her in-laws are trying to ‘exploit her celebrity status’. Surbhi is planning to file for a divorce from Delhi-based entrepreneur and pilot Praveen Kumar Sinha after three years of marriage.

Surbhi’s case sprung up late last month. Though she claims the police is yet to take any action, she has lodged a complaint under section 498 A and 377 of the IPC for ‘violence and intimidation.’ Surbhi told ETimes that the cops are unable to make any arrest citing reasons that “his mother is a senior citizen” and his sisters as they are women. “I told them I am also a woman and have been coming to the police station to lodge my complaint,” she said.

Surbhi married Praveen in 2019. But soon, she realised he wasn’t keen to relocate to Mumbai. Rather, she claimed his family wanted her to join politics as her mother-in-law “had failed as a politician.” Praveen even refused to have kids.

Surbhi added that Praveen is refusing to sign the divorce papers, neither is he willing to pay her any maintenance. She argued that her in-laws wanted her to remain “dependent on them” and also “exploit my celebrity status.” She alleged that they didn’t want her to work in television.

“I wanted to continue acting but I couldn’t take up daily soaps, as I was flying with him,” Surbhi said adding that she eventually became financially dependent on him and “struggled for money.”

Surbhi Tiwari has been acting for the past 25 years. She is known for TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Shagun, Kumkum, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, and more.