scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka actor Surbhi Tiwari accuses husband of domestic violence, says filing for divorce soon

TV actor Surbhi Tiwari has filed a complaint of domestic violence and intimidation against her husband, mother-in-law and sisters-in-law.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 2, 2022 10:46:33 am
surbhi tiwari divorceSurbhi Tiwari married Praveen Kumar Sinha in 2019.

Television actor Surbhi Tiwari, who has starred in soap operas like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Shagun, and most recently Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, has filed a complaint of domestic abuse and intimidation against her husband, mother-in-law and sisters-in-law, as per a report in Navbharat Times. Surbhi tied the knot with Praveen Kumar Sinha in 2019 and will soon file for divorce.

Talking to Navbharat Times, Surbhi revealed that she couldn’t take up daily soaps as her husband Praveen refused to relocate to Mumbai with her after marriage. She also told the publication, “As a result, I was financially dependent on him and struggled for money. Besides, I wanted to start a family soon but he wasn’t keen.”

Also read |Upasana Singh reveals why she quit Kapil Sharma Show, gives update on their equation: ‘I was being paid well, but…’

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Surbhi Tiwari (@surbhitiwari9)

Surbhi also accused Praveen and his family of domestic violence and claimed that she has previously filed two police complaints in the matter. She said she hasn’t gotten the jewellery that she got with her after marriage and hence she had to sell her ornaments for survival. “I haven’t got my stree dhan (jewellery) back, which is my right. Along with the jewellery given to them and me at the wedding, I also took silverware with me. I haven’t got anything back. If I had that, I wouldn’t have to sell my gold ornaments for survival and medical expenses,” the actor said.

The actor also claimed that she wanted to end her marriage amicably but her husband refused to divorce her. Hence, she had to take a legal route. “I will soon file for divorce,” Surbhi Tiwari concluded.

Best of Express Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...Premium
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...
Explained: Concise companion to a bestselling treatisePremium
Explained: Concise companion to a bestselling treatise
More Premium Stories >>

Surbhi Tiwari has also been a part of shows like Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, and Tota Weds Maina, among others.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Jugjugg Jeeyo
Liked Jugjugg Jeeyo? Here are some other relatable family dramas you can binge over the weekend
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement