Surbhi Jyoti recalls when she was inappropriately propositioned: ‘They said if you start dating me…’

Television actor Surbhi Jyoti, who rose to fame with her Qubool Hai character Zoya Farooqui, opened up about how she struggled in the early days of her career.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Surbhi spoke about how female actors are judged from the get-go. “Acting is one such thing, which I have no idea why, they consider it as a wrong profession. They consider that, especially girls who are in this profession, are not good. I don’t know why they think like that,” she said, adding that her co-stars also have passed comments like “they bring new girls in less money, they have no talent.”

When asked if she ever faced any suggestive comments or any inappropriate offers, the Naagin 5 said that in 10 years of being in the industry, she has seen every possible thing. She said receiving suggestive comments or inappropriate offers is not surprising at all. “First of all, you should stop being surprised. I am sure this has been happening. That’s why people have the guts to ask you the same thing. Deny it gracefully because he is coming from some other school of thought. I am coming from some other background,” she said.

Surbhi then recalled an incident that took her by surprise in the beginning of her career. “They started saying that things would have been so much easier if you start dating me. So, I said, ‘I would rather have difficult things’. I am very blunt. Of course, I never got any work through that person.”

On the work front, Surbhi was last seen in ZEE5’s Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai. She also reprised her role in Qubool Hai 2.0.