Surbhi Jyoti, husband Sumit Suri announce pregnancy: ‘Little love arriving this June’

Over a year after they tied the knot, renowned actors Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri have announced their first pregnancy. In an adorable social media post, the two stars disclosed to the world that they are expecting a baby, much to the delight of their fans and well-wishers, who instantly began pouring love and affection in the comment section.

Sharing a photo featuring their feet with a pair of baby shoes in the middle, Surbhi noted on Wednesday, February 11, “Our greatest adventure begins. Little love arriving this June.” Soon after she shared the post, several of her friends expressed their happiness at the news. “Omggg congratulations love,” wrote Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Krishna Mukherjii along with three red-heart emojis, while renowned Punjabi singer Simar Kaur noted, “Omg!!!! Congrats. Big big hug, Surbhi.” Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Shweta Tiwari and Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai actor Arti S Chauhan also extended their greetings to the parents-to-be.