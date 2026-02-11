Surbhi Jyoti, husband Sumit Suri announce pregnancy: ‘Little love arriving this June’

Soon after Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri shared the post on social media, several of her friends expressed their happiness at the news.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readKochiFeb 11, 2026 09:33 PM IST
Actors Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are expecting their little one.
Over a year after they tied the knot, renowned actors Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri have announced their first pregnancy. In an adorable social media post, the two stars disclosed to the world that they are expecting a baby, much to the delight of their fans and well-wishers, who instantly began pouring love and affection in the comment section.

Sharing a photo featuring their feet with a pair of baby shoes in the middle, Surbhi noted on Wednesday, February 11, “Our greatest adventure begins. Little love arriving this June.” Soon after she shared the post, several of her friends expressed their happiness at the news. “Omggg congratulations love,” wrote Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Krishna Mukherjii along with three red-heart emojis, while renowned Punjabi singer Simar Kaur noted, “Omg!!!! Congrats. Big big hug, Surbhi.” Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Shweta Tiwari and Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai actor Arti S Chauhan also extended their greetings to the parents-to-be.

Renowned for her work in the Hindi soap opera circuit and the Punjabi film industry, Surbhi Jyoti became a nationwide sensation with her performance as Zoya Farooqui Ahmed Khan in the television serial Qubool Hai, where she appeared alongside Karan Singh Grover. Her performance in Naagin 3 also received significant acclaim. Over the years, she has appeared in several television shows and web series as well, with the most recent being Gunaah. She has also acted in movies like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya, Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?, and Khadari.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Surbhi Jyoti tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and actor Sumit Suri on October 27, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at a resort in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, with only their family and close friends in attendance. After making his acting debut in a small role in the Hindi thriller Warning (2013), Sumit has since appeared in movies such as the Dimple Kapadia-led What the Fish, Babloo Happy Hai, Surkhaab, and the Vikrant Massey-Kriti Kharbanda starrer 14 Phere. He has also worked in web series like The Test Case and Home.

