scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Must Read

Surbhi Chandna stps in for Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Hunarbaaz: ‘This short journey is looking exciting’

Surbhi Chandna has stepped in as the host of Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan for a few weeks. Original hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy recently.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2022 7:47:33 pm
surbhi chandna bharti singh haarsh limbachiyaa hunarbaazBharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy on April 3. (Photos: Instagram/Surbhi Chandna and Varinder Chawla)

Naagin fame Surbhi Chandna announced on Thursday, that she has come onboard as the host of Colors TV show Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan. The TV star shared some glittering clicks on Instagram as she expressed excitement for taking up the new job. Surbhi has temporarily replaced new parents Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa who hosted the show.

Surbhi posted a couple of images and revealed in the caption, how she always to wanted to try hosting. She wrote, “I have been pretty vocal in the Past about my Inclination towards Hosting and finally as i take on Hosting Duties for Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan on @colorstv this short Journey is Looking Exciting.”

Also read |Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa get their baby boy home, see photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Surbhi further thanked the makers and the team of Colors for trusting her with the new job. She added, “Big Ups to the Colors TV Fam for backing their Talent Always. A Network that has been a Breeze to Work with & @framesproductioncompany for Being extremely Considerate and having such a cool Vibe on Set. So Keep Watching us on Weekends 9 PM.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Surbhi was recently spotted on the sets of Hunarbaaz. According to reports, she shot for a song performance with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. Mithun is a co-judge on the show, along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Parineeti Chopra.

Also read |Mimoh says people think he’s not worthy of being Mithun Chakraborty’s son: ‘If I am bad, it is fine…’

Parineeti recently shared a video clip from the show, crooning her sister Priyanka Chopra’s song “Kuch Khaas” from Fashion along with singer Neha Bhasin.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Yash, Tejasswi Prakash, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 07: Latest News

Advertisement