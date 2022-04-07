Surbhi Chandna stps in for Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Hunarbaaz: ‘This short journey is looking exciting’

Naagin fame Surbhi Chandna announced on Thursday, that she has come onboard as the host of Colors TV show Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan. The TV star shared some glittering clicks on Instagram as she expressed excitement for taking up the new job. Surbhi has temporarily replaced new parents Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa who hosted the show.

Surbhi posted a couple of images and revealed in the caption, how she always to wanted to try hosting. She wrote, “I have been pretty vocal in the Past about my Inclination towards Hosting and finally as i take on Hosting Duties for Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan on @colorstv this short Journey is Looking Exciting.”

Surbhi further thanked the makers and the team of Colors for trusting her with the new job. She added, “Big Ups to the Colors TV Fam for backing their Talent Always. A Network that has been a Breeze to Work with & @framesproductioncompany for Being extremely Considerate and having such a cool Vibe on Set. So Keep Watching us on Weekends 9 PM.”

Surbhi was recently spotted on the sets of Hunarbaaz. According to reports, she shot for a song performance with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. Mithun is a co-judge on the show, along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti recently shared a video clip from the show, crooning her sister Priyanka Chopra’s song “Kuch Khaas” from Fashion along with singer Neha Bhasin.