Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Surbhi Chandna reacts after Tejasswi Prakash refuses to promote Psycho Saiyaan with her: ‘Unfortunate situation’
Tejasswi Prakash arrived 90 minutes late for the scheduled interviews of Psycho Saiyaan and later chose to sit for interviews separately, allegedly leaving Surbhi Chandna in tears. Surbhi has now reacted on the incident.
Actor Tejasswi Prakash recently made headlines after she reportedly refused to sit for joint interviews with co-star Surbhi Chandna to promote their new Amazon MX Player web show, Psycho Saiyaan. As reported by SCREEN, Tejasswi arrived 90 minutes late for the scheduled interviews and chose to sit for interviews separately, allegedly leaving Surbhi in tears. Now, Surbhi has reacted to the incident.
Surbhi told India Forums, “It was an unfortunate situation, but there is nothing to comment about. Thanks for reaching out.” The actor also stated that while she felt disappointed by the incident, she was not personally affected by Tejasswi’s actions.
The SCREEN team was present at the scheduled interview session of Psycho Saiyaan. As per the report, the MX Player team had informed the media present that while Anud Singh Dhaka and Surbhi Chandna would go ahead with the scheduled interviews, Tejasswi was running late due to a wardrobe issue. However, they assured everyone that she would join shortly.
After some time, it was communicated to the media that Tejasswi was unwilling to participate in joint interviews with Surbhi Chandna. The report also states that Tejasswi had declined to come to the venue until Surbhi was part of the interactions. Talking about the same, the MX Player team told us, “Tejasswi and her team were informed about the lineup two days in advance; however, they raised no objections then. It was only at the eleventh hour that this concern was brought to us, and it put us in a spot where we couldn’t do much.”
ALSO READ | Over 3-hour runtime, increased spend per head, two-fold profit — How Dhurandhar changed cinema economics
Following this, the media was informed that Tejasswi would conduct interviews separately. After giving her first round of interviews, Surbhi reportedly looked visibly upset and later ‘left the venue in tears.’ Thereafter, Tejasswi and Anud continued with the remaining interviews.
Surbhi Chandna and Tejasswi Prakash are known faces in the Indian television industry. Tejasswi has starred in popular shows like Swaragini, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and Naagin 6. Surbhi Chandna, on the other hand, has appeared in Naagin 5, Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and more.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05