Surbhi Chandna reacts after Tejasswi Prakash refuses to promote Psycho Saiyaan with her: ‘Unfortunate situation’

Actor Tejasswi Prakash recently made headlines after she reportedly refused to sit for joint interviews with co-star Surbhi Chandna to promote their new Amazon MX Player web show, Psycho Saiyaan. As reported by SCREEN, Tejasswi arrived 90 minutes late for the scheduled interviews and chose to sit for interviews separately, allegedly leaving Surbhi in tears. Now, Surbhi has reacted to the incident.

Surbhi told India Forums, “It was an unfortunate situation, but there is nothing to comment about. Thanks for reaching out.” The actor also stated that while she felt disappointed by the incident, she was not personally affected by Tejasswi’s actions.