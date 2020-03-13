Surbhi Chandna on Sanjivani’s end: It was a fulfilling experience

Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna starrer Sanjivani is going off air tonight. (Photo: Surbhi Chandna/Instagram) Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna starrer Sanjivani is going off air tonight. (Photo: Surbhi Chandna/Instagram)

The reboot of medical drama Sanjivani, starring Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in the lead roles, is going off the air tonight.

On the occasion, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram account and posted a long message. Sharing a few pictures from the sets, Chandna started her note by thanking her producers, “And today we air the last episode of what i call – a Fulfilling experience of my life #sanjivani .. @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 I cannot thankyou both enough for having the faith in me and throwing this sweet challenge …”

The actor also wrote about the theme of Sanjivani and the challenges of playing Dr Ishani, “A risky subject in todays TV TIMES ..letting me play her my way and immense respect to @starplus my home channel like i love calling it . Dr. Ishani has to be the most complicated the most difficult girl/character to decode and it has been a task cracking her and to still make her loveable – vulnerable – inspiring yet extremely strong was only possible because of my writers directors & the creatives..”

Finally, thanking the cast and her audience, she added, “To all my co actors the Seniors and Juniors for all the fun-great times but most importantly helping me learn from you to helping me better my craft in the process.. this was possible because of the crazily hardworking team including the ones i haven’t mentioned but make the workplace home away from home and never stop smiling ever. Then is the Fan Family and Viewers of #sanjivani that make it a ride in itself.. We are the ones playing and living the characters and are extremely proud so nobody can feel them the way we do but respect always for the way you feel for them . #jobdonewell to us.”

Apart from Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Rohit Roy, Sayantani Ghosh and Gaurav Chopraa also played pivotal roles in the Sanjivani reboot.

Earlier speaking to indianexpress.com, Chandna had stated that her series will have a completely new take on the subject. “So neither Namit nor I have seen the previous Sanjivani. So our take is completely different. Also, I feel that’s a good thing, as we are bringing everything fresh on the table. Even the way the reboot version has been written, you will not find any similarities. Yes, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli are part of our show too, but their equation has also changed for the better now,” she stated.

