Surbhi Chandna on resuming work: It’s scary, but we have to adapt to the new normal

Popular television actor Surbhi Chandna resumed work post lockdown on Monday as she shot for a print ad. While the experience was smooth, she shared that it did leave her anxious.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Chandna said, “It was an overwhelming experience for me. Given it was the first time I was stepping out, I was nervous and scared. I was also excited because I was getting to be in front of the camera after a long time. I live for this and it brings me the most happiness. However, this time there were other emotions too as I was worried for my parents. My father was also quite panicky. He doesn’t even let us step out and here I was out for almost five hours.”

The actor shared that while she was confident, the moment her driver came to pick her up, her anxiety shot up. “Honestly, all of us have been at home and being outdoors suddenly seemed like a different experience. My driver and the entire team have also been at home and that somewhere gave me the confidence to go ahead.”

The 30-year-old added that the studio and production team took utmost care of everything, including sanitising the floor as she had to be barefoot and even sit in a couple of shots “Since print shoots don’t require a lot of people, there were only seven-eight of us. Everyone kept a distance and it was interesting to see everyone carrying a bottle of sanitiser with them all along,” she said.

Surbhi Chandna said that she couldn’t wear a mask when she was facing the camera and that added to her worries. The actor also shared that she made sure she was prepped well to keep herself safe. “My parents woke up early and packed my food so that I didn’t end up eating anything outside. After every change, I sanitised myself well. I was also drinking a kadha that my mom made for me. Other than that, I was worried using the washroom, and ended up sanitising everything before I used it,” she said with a laugh.

“I kept recalling every moment, and hoping that I was not careless. I came home and immediately went to take a shower before meeting anyone. More than me, I am worried for my parents. As of now I am keeping a distance from them and observing my health. I am also trying to eat immunity boosting food and praying that nothing happens,” the actor said.

The Sanjivani star also wondered how things would pan out on a longer shoot for a film, television or web show. “This was just a one-off shoot and it caused me so much worry. I really don’t know how the situation would be once things resume. I think more than anything, there is so much fear in us regarding the virus. I don’t know how justified this apprehension is as there are so many who are not in a position to survive without being at work. We are all reading about the economy being hit and our industry going through a loss. I think we all have to start adapting to the new normal to get the work going. We will have to start living with this. However, all said and done, each of us will have to be also very careful and follow all expert advice as it’s not just about us but our families too.”

All shoots were brought to a halt on March 18, a few days before the nationwide lockdown. The Maharashtra government has issued permission for work to begin in non-containment zones, but there is no clarity when films and shows would go on floors.

