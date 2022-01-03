Surbhi Chandna on Bigg Boss 15 contestants: ‘Neither do I have a favourite nor do I see a winner’

Actor Surbhi Chandna on Sunday entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a ‘fake challenger’. Having thoroughly enjoyed her experience, she said that this new twist was much needed to wake up the contestants before the finale. “The concept to have us in the show was amazing. It added so much more fun to the episode. I am really looking forward to know what viewers have to say about the same,” she told indianexpress.com.

The actor shared that she has watched and followed every season quite closely. She also revealed that when she heard the lineup of this year, she was quite excited. However, Surbhi claims the season lost track somewhere. “I cannot pick a reason why the season did not manage to pick up. I do blame the contestants for not taking the season seriously. They feel they know everything. This is a big show and should be treated with respect. The contestants this season spend more time trying to find loopholes in tasks than performing it. They act too smart sometimes. However, if they feel they are the only ones with brains, Bigg Boss also has multiple tricks up his sleeves.”

Ask her who does she think will win the show and the Naagin actor says that she is confused given no contestant has managed to impress her. “It’s strange that the show is headed for the finale in two weeks and there’s not even one name that comes to my mind as the winner. I like people who show progress and thus enjoy Umar Riaz’s game. Also Tejasswi Prakash is quite a fighter and never gives up. Even Shamita Shetty is doing so good. Even when she has no connection, she still plays the game with so much dignity. However, honestly, neither do I have a favourite this year nor do I see a winner in there yet.”

While Surbhi Chandna has been a guest multiple times in the show, she still is not open to the idea of participating in Bigg Boss. “The team keeps asking me every season if I want to do it. However, I think people judge others very quickly. While I am not scared of it, I don’t think I am ready to put myself out there. I want people to like me for who I am and once I am ready, I will be in for it,” she concluded.

The ‘fake challengers’ — Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta, Vishal Singh and Akanksha Puri will make Bigg Boss 15 contestants perform multiple tasks, and one among them will be awarded the ‘Ticket to Finale’. As readers would know, Rakhi Sawant has already won her place in the finale and now one contestant among Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Pratik Sehajpal, Abhijeet Bichukale, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat will join her.