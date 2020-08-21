Ekta Kapoor reveals Surbhi Chandna’s look in Naagin 5

Naagin 5 is Surbhi Chandna's first supernatural show. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

Naagin 5 had a grand launch recently with Hina Khan as its face. However, as per the twist in the storyline, her character has reincarnated in the mortal world, and popular television face Surbhi Chandna has been roped in to play the new-age naagin.

On Friday, producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to unveil Chandna’s look in the series. While she dons the same red colour like Hina Khan, the outfit is more contemporary and bejewelled. Sharing the pictures of the actor, the producer wrote, “Reveal of new Naagin…Punarjanam. 🐍 💣 Aa rahi hai apne pyaar aur revenge ke liye!! @officialsurbhic #naagin5.”

Surbhi Chandna is debuting in the supernatural space with Naagin 5. Resharing Ekta Kapoor’s post, the Ishqbaaaz actor wrote that she had her share of apprehensions before taking up the show. Thanking Balaji Telefilms for a warm welcome, Chandna added that while she didn’t know if she “will be able to do justice”, Kapoor was confident that “she will be rocking” in the part.

Surbhi Chandna wrote, “I said I don’t know if i will be able to do justice ( i meant to live upto her expectations , to the fabulous creation NAAGIN ) and SHE said you will be ROCKING.. and everyday i go on the set with those sweet words ringing in my ears. Big Love and Immense respect to @ektarkapoor EK ♥️♥️

Thankyou for the warm welcome @balajitelefilmslimited #naagin5 #bani.”

Along with Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra will play the lead roles in Naagin 5, replacing Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar, respectively. As per the storyline, the three have been reincarnated after 1000 years to complete their love story. While Chandna and Sehgal play the starstruck naag-naagin lovers, Malhotra is the avatar of the vicious cheel (kite), who wanted to marry the naagin. Their complicated love story led to their end and a curse by Lord Shiva of a rebirth in mortal times.

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has been one of the most popular shows on television. While the first two seasons featured Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan, the subsequent seasons starred Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Jasmin Bhasin and Nia Sharma. The producer decided to end the fourth season abruptly during the lockdown and bring a fresh tale instead. Accepting that the writing was mediocre, Kapoor assured that the team has been working relentlessly to bring the best in Naagin 5.

Naagin 5 airs on weekends at 8 pm on Colors.

