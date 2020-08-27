Surbhi Chandna: I was unsure of taking up Naagin 5

Surbhi Chandna is playing Bani in Naagin 5. (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar launched Naagin 5. The baton was recently handed over to Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra who will play the reincarnated avatars of the naagin, naag and cheel, respectively.

As Surbhi ventures into the fantasy genre, the actor spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about her apprehensions, Hina’s reaction as she stepped into her shoes, and building a chemistry with Sharad and Mohit.

Excerpts from the conversation:

How did Naagin 5 happen?

I think we are in such a place that when a show like Naagin comes your way, you cannot say no. Honestly, I was unsure whether I would be able to do justice, as it comes with a successful past. But when you see that a whole team is backing you and are quite convinced that you can pull it off, you feel confident. Everyone who has been part of the show has done such a great job in their respective season, and naturally, there would be comparisons drawn. I did have these apprehensions, but I have never explored the fantasy genre. This was my moment to do it and grow as an artiste. Also, I think when something has to happen, it will anyway happen.

Hina Khan was revealed as the face of Naagin 5 during the launch. Were you enjoying it while waiting to surprise your fans?

(Laughs) It was actually so nice to read all those things, and have people speculating whether you are doing the show or not. There was a certain protocol to be followed, and I had to vehemently deny all the buzz. However, I love mystery around me and my life, and I can also keep secrets. It is an iconic character and people were talking about it when I stepped in, some good, some not so good. Having been in the industry for sometime, I realised you have to keep all of that aside and work towards your goal. And I am so happy that I have received so much love. People have been enjoying everyone’s performance. I hope we can continue living up to their expectations. While social media fans have been kind to us, I am secretly wishing that the television audience also has a positive take on the show.

Since you are playing the reincarnated avatar of Hina Khan’s character, did she have anything to tell you?

She messaged me that ‘it’s a tough show baby’. I have always admired Hina and her work, and we have met at events. She has also been kind enough to invite me to her film’s premiere. She always has this warmth and knowing that we share this love for pilates and fitness, she would guide me too. HK, as I call her, is a gem of a person. And she has looked so stunning in the show. It’s now on me to live up to what she has left behind. I just wish we had the chance to share screen space. That would have been fun.

What do you have to say about your red naagin look?

You know there is always a curiosity around not just who is playing the naagin, but what would be her look. The last few years, personally, even I would be excited to see it. The team also created this mystery, and kept me waiting about the attire, just revealing that it’s red this year. When I finally saw it, I was surprised how superbly styled the entire look was. It’s just that I will have to really keep a check on my diet now and keep working out.

Every season of Naagin had two female leads opposite a male lead. This is the first time it’s the other way round. How challenging is it to build chemistry with two actors given Bani shares a different equation with both?

Hain na, we started on such a different note (smiles). The best thing is that Sharad and Mohit, both come with a certain experience, while I believe I am relatively new. They know their craft. Sharad has also worked with Balaji and knows about the certain style they follow. Also, what really helps is the script. When these equations are penned beautifully, it makes our work really easy. Honestly, it’s challenging but also a lot of fun.

Naagin 5 airs on weekends at 8 pm on Colors.

