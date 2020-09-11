Surbhi Chandna: Naagin 5 challenges me as a performer

Surbhi Chandna is celebrating her 31st birthday today. (Photo: Surbhi Chandna/Instagram)

Popular actor Surbhi Chandna is currently essaying the lead role in Naagin 5. As per the latest storyline, her character Bani has finally found out that she is an icchadhari naagin, and has been reincarnated to avenge the wrong in her past. She has also realised that Jay (Mohit Sehgal) is her lover from the past and Veer (Sharad Malhotra) is the vicious cheel who separated the couple.

In a recent conversation with indianexpress.com, Surbhi Chandna spoke about taking up the challenge of playing a naagin on screen. She also shared that she has been consciously picking different characters.

Surbhi said, “Maybe I am selfish and hungry and want to see myself growing. I know that if I play something closer to me, who is smiling, being bubbly, it will do well. But that would be playing safe, and I don’t want to do that. When I did Sanjivani after Ishqbaaaz, Ishaani wasn’t as loved as Anika, but I realised she was not a character to be loved. She had a story which had more of a sympathetic approach. Honestly, as an actor, one needs to keep breaking from an image. As for Naagin 5, there is immense pressure, but I have never done something like this. It’s a new fantasy world for me, and that’s what excites me. It challenges me as a performer.”

While Surbhi Chandna has always maintained that she wants to be a television actor rather than dream of the big screen, she has realised the sea of content outside the small screen. Surbhi now wants to explore other mediums.

“I have always been saying that TV is my first and last love. And while I still love the medium, as I am growing, I am becoming hungrier. My mother also keeps telling me that never say never. So now I think I am open to trying out other mediums too. Also, I had been constantly working for the last four years. During the lockdown, I got a chance to witness some amazing films and shows on OTT. There are such big names who are risking it all while doing a web show. I think when the right project comes at the right time, I wouldn’t like to say no,” said the actor.

While talking about work, the 30-year-old also shared that she had her share of inhibitions resuming work amid the coronavirus scare. However, her team had been looking forward to her starting work, so that they could also earn. “The television industry has been at the forefront of resuming work. And when I entered the sets, I was relieved with the kind of precautions. Also, it’s now upon artistes to keep a tab on their safety. From sanitising to checking on my immunity, it’s my responsibility. I have also realised that it’s not going anytime soon. We will have to learn to live with it. And that’s what got all of us back on the sets,” concluded Surbhi Chandna.

